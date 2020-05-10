|
Rosemary T. Roberts of Cadbury, Cherry Hill, age 83 years, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
She was a native of Philadelphia and lived most of her life in Delanco. She was a retired Clerk for the Delanco Police Department. She was a member of the Riverside Order of Eastern Star, Chapter 101, and was an advisor for the Rainbow Girls.
She was the wife of the late William Roberts Jr., the beloved mother of Bruce Herbst and wife, Carol, of Mount Laurel, Steven Herbst and wife, Maria, of Edgewater Park, and Donna Herbst of Delanco, and grandmother of Heather and Lawrence Ridgeway, Shannon Herbst and Melissa Yost.
Due to the Corona Virus, funeral services were held privately with interment in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
303-305 Bridgeboro St.
Riverside
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2020