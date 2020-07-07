Rosemary T. (Ochs) Bechtloff, age 90, died peacefully at home on Friday, July 3, 2020. She was 90.Rosemary was born Jan. 4, 1930 in Germantown, Philadelphia to John and Helen (Deihl) Ochs. She graduated from Little Flower High School and St. Joseph's Nursing School in Philadelphia. She started her nursing career caring for Polio victims in Indiana. She then worked in hospitals in Philadelphia, Miami, and Camden, as well as running the treatment room at Connie Mac Stadium in the late 1950s.She met and married the love of her life while traveling as a hospital educator for the Brewer Pharmaceutical Company. She retired from nursing in 1966 to start a new career as a loving wife and mother.A devout Catholic all her life, she had a special devotion to Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth Ellsworth Bechtloff, her sisters, Helen Flynn and Sister Elizabeth Ochs, SSJ., and her brothers, John and Francis.She is survived by her son, John Bechtloff of Mount Laurel; daughter, Elizabeth Casperite of Delran; granddaughters, Jenna Casperite and Kimberly Casperite; and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North. Masks will be required, and social distancing will be in effect. We ask that visitors pay their respects and leave promptly to allow other visitors to enter. Her prayer service will begin at 11:30 a.m. followed by interment in Princeton Memorial Park, Robbinsville, N.J.In lieu of flowers, donations in Rosemary's name may be made to St. Joseph Villa, 110 West Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031.To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.Givnish of Cinnaminson