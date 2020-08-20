Rosemary Walton

Rosemary (Land) Walton of Mount Laurel passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at the age of 78.Rosemary was formerly a longtime resident of Delanco and Beverly, where she was born and raised.Rosemary was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Kenneth, and is survived by her children, Glen Walton (Lori) of Moorestown and Kerry Hall (Jim) of Delran. She was the proud grandmother of Alyssa (Ben) and Alec Walton and Connor and McKenzie Hall, and is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and extended family.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Monument Cemetery, Beverly, N.J.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Monument Cemetery Assoc., 812 Bridgeboro Rd., Beverly, NJ 08010 would be appreciated.Condolences may be expressed at the funeral home's web site below.Lewis Funeral Home,Moorestown