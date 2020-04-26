Home

Roxanne Tocco of Marlton passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Medford Care Center. She was 69.

Roxanne was born in Mount Holly and had previously lived in Eastampton for many years before moving to Marlton. Roxanne was a teacher's aide in the Eastampton school district and in the Marlton school district for a few years.

She enjoyed to travel, walking her dog and she loved to be around kids. Roxanne had a very good relationship with her twin sister, Carol.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diana M. Caccese in 2014, and three siblings, Charles, Bill and Donald Williams.

Roxanne is survived by her husband of 50 years, David Tocco; her grandchildren, William and Kimberly Caccese; six siblings, Virginia Sprague, Louise Hawley, Ronald Williams, Carol Neal, Vaughn Williams and Jackie Williams; and by a host of nieces, nephews, great niece and great nephews. She is also survived by her sisters- in-law, Theresa Tocco, Rosalie Ford, Jeannie Lutz, and Debbie Burgo, and brother-in-law, Danny Tocco.

Due to the current pandemic there will be no services at the present time. There will be a memorial service at a later date. Interment was in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.

Ed Kaelin III,

Lee Funeral Home,

Mount Holly

www.leefuneralservice.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020
