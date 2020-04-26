|
|
Major Roy William Haygood Jr. of Willingboro, N.J. died peacefully on Sunday morning, April 19, 2020, at The Atrium Post Acute Care of Woodbury, N.J. He was 91.
He was the father of Roy W. Haygood III, brother of Velma and Delores, and grandfather of Gregory C. Haygood (Janine), with whom he lived, and Ryan Haygood. He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
Burial at the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, N.J. Full military honors to be provided, at the convenience of the family, after removal of the Corona-virus restrictions.
Ryland Funeral Home,
Wilmington, Del.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020