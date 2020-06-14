Royal A. Edge was born on July 19, 1942 to the late Arthur and Doris Edge (Chamberlain). After a full life, he departed this world on June 9, 2020.



Royal (better known as Roy) grew up and attended school in Riverside, N.J.



Roy left his home to serve proudly as a U.S. Marine (Golf Company, Second Battalion) from 1964 to 1968. Following his time as a Marine, Roy worked at Hoganese for over 30 yrs and upon retirement, kept himself busy as a barkeep at the VFW Post 3020. Roy also spent part of his "retirement" as a crossing guard for the Riverside School System, one of his most fulfilling occupations. Roy was a devoted member of many clubs, including the VFW Post 3020, Italian American Roma Club, Turners Club, Polish American Club, The Moose, Riverside Sports Club, and the Skunks (a Super Bowl club.) Roy loved his New York Yankees and Philadelphia Eagles. He also enjoyed traveling with family and friends, including may trips to visit family in West Virginia, as well as evenings out at Parx Casino. Roy was also known as Buddha to his close friends and Poppy to his beloved grandson Zander.



Royal was preceded in death by his sister Sharyn Edge and step-daughter, Crystal Selg. He is survived by his wife Linda Edge; his caring step-son Chaz (Annette) Brewster; his grandson Zander Selg; brother & sister-in-law Richard & Patricia Ghaul; and many nieces and nephews.



A viewing for Royal will be held on Monday, June 15th from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, NJ 08077. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.



Contributions in Royal's name may be made to VFW Post 3020, 1125 S Fairview St., Delran, NJ 08075



Weber Funeral Home



Riverton, N.J.



