Ruben Q. Santos of Burlington Township, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Lourdes Medical Center in Camden surrounded by his family, at the age of 60.
Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, Ruben was a longtime resident of Willingboro before moving to Burlington Township. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Eagles who also loved watching westerns on TV. He also enjoyed going to the beach, and spending time with family and friends.
He was always lending a helping hand to whoever needed it. He enjoyed cooking and could always be found tending the grill during summer holiday cookouts or in the kitchen carving the turkey for Thanksgiving or the Easter ham. All who knew him will remember his favorite meals were seafood and prime rib. He was a dedicated member of a loving and caring fellowship where he made many friends.
He is survived by his daughters, Alexandrea Santos and Honor Santos; his mother, Adela Santos; his siblings, Antonio Santos, Alberto Santos, Virginia Savaldo and Carmen Santos; as well as many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Corpus Christi R.C. Church, 11 S. Sunset Rd., Willingboro, N.J. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rt. 130, Burlington Township.
Memorial contributions made to https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/ or by mail at American Liver Foundation, 39 Broadway, Suite 2700, New York, NY 10006 would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 10, 2019