|
|
Rubie Mae Gregory of Pemberton, N.J. passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was 87.
Rubie was the beloved daughter of the late Curtis and Mary Francis Johnson.
Rubie was born in Grayridge, Mo. In 1949, she graduated from high school in Cairo, Ill.
She married James E. Gregory in 1952 and completed a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern Illinois University in 1953. Being married to a military man afforded her the opportunity to travel and live in Europe and various states. She became a permanent resident of Pemberton Township in 1968.
She went on to enjoy a lengthy career as an elementary school teacher in the North Hanover School District. In 1987, Rubie was cited for teaching excellence many times, including being selected as one of three state finalists for the Presidential Awards for Excellence in Science and Mathematics Teaching. This award is the highest recognition that a mathematics or science teacher may achieve in the United States.
After retiring, Rubie seized the opportunity to enhance her love of worldwide travel by working full time as a travel agent at Vantage Travel in Cookstown, N.J. As part of her travels, Rubie visited a variety of destinations including Russia, China, Israel, England, a host of Caribbean Islands, Bermuda, and Hawaii, just to name a few. She also wrote a weekly travel column in the local newspaper detailing her many travel experiences.
Rubie was a devoted member of Lighthouse Tabernacle Church in Lumberton, where she taught Sunday School. She also volunteered as a mathematics teacher in the Lighthouse Christian School.
She is survived by her children, Glenn, Curtis, James Jr. (Evelyn) and Stan (Nicole); Angela Davis Kellman, her niece, whom she loved as a daughter; six grandchildren, Amber, Diana, Derrick, Sean, Alyssa, James III; and one grandchild, Iris. She is also survived her siblings, William Johnson (Alberta), Lloyd Johnson (Maxine), Beatrice Thomas, Leon Johnson, Barbara Baxter (Alvin), Alan Johnson, Yolonda Simon, Mancedon (Connie), and a host of relatives nationwide.
She was preceded in death by her siblings, Floyd, Thurman and Larry Johnson.
Friends and relatives are invited to the viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 18, at Saint Mark Baptist Church, 545 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015, where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lighthouse Tabernacle Church, 716 Main St., Lumberton, NJ 08048.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services,
Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 15, 2019