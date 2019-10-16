|
Ruby E. Dickerson of Burlington Township passed away at her residence Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 93.
Ruby was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late Ralph and Lillian Curtis and was a graduate of Stuttgart High School. Immediately after graduation she took the civil service examination and worked as a civilian secretary for the U.S. Army at an air base in Stuttgart during World War II. It was there that she met her husband who was stationed there. They were married on New Year's Day on the family farm in Arkansas and then moved to New Jersey to live.
A longtime member of the Methodist Church of Burlington, Ruby was the head of the nursery during the 1950s. Later in life she was involved with the Women's Club of Burlington, the Quilting Club, the Home for Aged Women as a member of the Board of Directors, and she also worked on church related projects.
She was an avid domino player and enjoyed word search books and gardening. She loved her family and enjoyed all of her grandchildren and will be fondly remembered for making every holiday special.
Ruby was preceded in death by her seven siblings and her husband, Dudley A. Dickerson.
She is survived by her children, Dudley III and Sherrie, her five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and 27 nieces and nephews.
A viewing for Ruby will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rt. 130, Burlington.
Memorial contributions made to the Broad Street United Methodist Church, 36 E. Broad St., Burlington, would be appreciated by her family.
