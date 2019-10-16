Home

POWERED BY

Services
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Dickerson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby E. Dickerson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruby E. Dickerson Obituary
Ruby E. Dickerson of Burlington Township passed away at her residence Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the age of 93.

Ruby was born in Stuttgart, Arkansas to the late Ralph and Lillian Curtis and was a graduate of Stuttgart High School. Immediately after graduation she took the civil service examination and worked as a civilian secretary for the U.S. Army at an air base in Stuttgart during World War II. It was there that she met her husband who was stationed there. They were married on New Year's Day on the family farm in Arkansas and then moved to New Jersey to live.

A longtime member of the Methodist Church of Burlington, Ruby was the head of the nursery during the 1950s. Later in life she was involved with the Women's Club of Burlington, the Quilting Club, the Home for Aged Women as a member of the Board of Directors, and she also worked on church related projects.

She was an avid domino player and enjoyed word search books and gardening. She loved her family and enjoyed all of her grandchildren and will be fondly remembered for making every holiday special.

Ruby was preceded in death by her seven siblings and her husband, Dudley A. Dickerson.

She is survived by her children, Dudley III and Sherrie, her five grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and 27 nieces and nephews.

A viewing for Ruby will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Rt. 130, Burlington.

Memorial contributions made to the Broad Street United Methodist Church, 36 E. Broad St., Burlington, would be appreciated by her family.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now