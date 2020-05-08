|
|
Ruebin J. Larmore passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020.
Son of the late James and Shirley Larmore, Ruebin was born Dec. 4, 1962 in Mount Holly, N.J. He graduated from Willingboro High School, Willingboro, N.J., in 1981.
Ruebin was employed by the city of Philadelphia as a maintenance worker until his declining health would no longer allow him to do so. Ruebin also was self- employed for many years, and was owner of Larmore Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services.
Ruebin had a passion for music and was a very popular and loved DJ in the South Jersey and Philadelphia area. He was well known for his house music and old-school mix tapes.
Ruebin was a member of New Jerusalem Temple of the Living God under the Pastorate of the Apostle Sharon Robinson. Even as his health was declining, Ruebin managed to press his way to church as often as possible.
He was an athlete and loved all sports and excelled in baseball and basketball. He loved to go to the local courts and always enjoyed a good pickup game.
Ruebin leaves to cherish many fond memories: four brothers, Rodney (Adrianne), Donald, James "Tony" (Roslyn), and Eugene (Nadine); his godmother, Patsy McGee; two great aunts, Priscilla Richardson and Francis Conway; longtime friend and companion, Pamela Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A private funeral service is for immediate family members only due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington.
Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on May 8, 2020