Rufus P. Gray of Willingboro, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice Center in Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly, N.J. He was 86.
Born in Laurens, S.C., after graduating from Thomas Sanders High School, Rufus moved to Washington, D.C. to be with his mother, Mrs. Nellie Byrd. After initially pursuing civil service jobs, he enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1952. He traveled throughout the world, including Vietnam, France, Germany and England, in service to his country. His family accompanied him for most of his career, experiencing different countries and cultures. He achieved the highest enlisted rank of Chief Master Sergeant and was highly decorated, including The Bronze Star.
After retiring from the military, he continued in the communications profession in the civil service with the Department of the Army in New Jersey and the Defense Information Systems Agency in Virginia.
A 37-year resident of Willingboro, Rufus was a dedicated member and ordained Deacon at Delaware Valley Baptist Church, where he served for over 28 years before transitioning to Alpha Baptist Church in 2010. He deeply loved his family.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Shirley Gray of Willingboro, and his four children, Deborah, Ronald, Angela and Sharon.
Homegoing celebration services will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, at Delaware Valley Baptist Church, 493 Beverly-Rancocas Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046, with a viewing from 9 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Delaware Valley Baptist Church and to Alpha Baptist Church.
