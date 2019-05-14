|
Russell L. Gunning of Moorestown, N.J. passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019. He was 93.
Russ was a lifelong resident of Moorestown and served in the U.S. Army during World War II. He retired from the Township of Moorestown after many years, where he served as foreman of the water plants (water purification and treatment).
Russ was a Life member of the Moorestown Emergency Squad and a Life Member of the Relief Engine Company, with which he held the distinction of being the oldest living member and held various positions with the department. He was an exempt member of the N.J. State Fireman Relief Association.
He will be remembered as a kind, generous man to all that knew him and loved him.
He was the husband of the late Helen "Betty" Gunning; the devoted father of Marlene Yohnnson (Thomas) and Richard Gunning (Crystal); the loving grandfather of Emily and Eric Gunning, Thomas Yohnnson Jr., Brian Yohnnson and Melissa Tait; and great grandfather of Cheyenne, Brooke and Taylor Yohnnson and Hunter Tait.
The viewing will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main Street, Moorestown. His funeral service will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, at the Immanuel Baptist Church, 6 S. Poplar Ave., Maple Shade, with a viewing from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Church. Interment will be in Morgan Cemetery, Cinnaminson.
Please no flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to the Relief Engine Co. Antique Fund, P.O. Box 215, Moorestown, NJ 08057, or to the .
