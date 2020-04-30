Home

Chadwick Funeral Home
Russell L. Hubbs Jr.


1942 - 2020
Russell L. Hubbs Jr. Obituary
Russell L. Hubbs Jr. of Riverside, N.J. passed away Monday, April 27, 2020. He was 77.

Russell was born in Riverside, N.J. to Russell Sr. and Elizabeth (Taubel) on July 17, 1942. He graduated from Riverside High School and went to work for Macmillan Publishing Company (now Simon & Schuster), where he continued his career for over 45 years.

He met the love of his life, Maryann Bucchi, and the two were married on April 30, 1983. Russell and Maryann enjoyed spending time together; taking annual trips to Disney, going down to the shore, eating out at local diners, and being with family.

Preceded in death by his wife, Maryann, and parents, Russell Sr. and Elizabeth, Russell is survived by his brother-in- law, Donald Fowkes (the late Judy), his nephew, Kevin Kershaw (Marie), and his nieces, Christine Perri (Philip), Jinnie Anstice (Shane), and Carrie Kershaw (the late Richard).

Russell will be laid to rest at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery. There will be no services at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to either the or the Covid-19 Response Fund.

Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 30, 2020
