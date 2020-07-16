Ruth Ann Abbott, formerly of Lumberton, passed away on July 13. She was 74.
Born January 4, 1946 in Goldsboro, North Carolina to the late Edward and Ruth Conley. Ruth worked for the Springfield Township School District as an Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent.
A long-time member of the Lumberton Methodist Church, she was also a Sunday school teacher. A self-proclaimed homebody Ruth loved to do crafts. Whether it was scrap booking making hand made cards for every occasion she loved it. Ruth also enjoyed television crime shows as well as online shopping. Another thing she was proud of was that as she got older, she did not drive like a senior citizen, naming herself Lead Foot Ruthie. She will be dearly missed.
Preceded in death by her loving husband John Abbott, Ruth is survived by her children Edward and his wife Maura, Steven and his wife Jennifer, as well as her grandchildren Lucy, Natalie, and James.
Friends and Relatives are invited to attend a graveside service for Ruth on Friday July 17 at 11 a.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, located on Main Street in Lumberton, N.J. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic all in attendance must follow social distancing guidelines as well to make sure that you wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Ruth's memory to Tunnel to Towers Foundation at https://tunnel2towers.org
or to the Lumberton United Methodist church.
Perinchief Chapels
Mt. Holly, N.J.