Ruth Ann Klansek joined her beloved parents, Bryan Houston and Ruth Hamilton, and her husband, William Klansek, on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, after a long and fulfilling life.
Born in 1929, she met her future husband, Bill, at the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 1950. Early in their marriage they moved to Willingboro, N.J., where she raised their four lively children while also working outside the home.
With the children growing and moving off to college she found great joy working with those in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. This selfless work helped many and she was grateful to be of service.
After Bill passed, she depended on daughter, Karen and her wife, Cheryl, eventually spending her final years with them. They allowed her to be one happy old broad right up to her last breath.
Ruth is survived by her sister, Betty, her children, Barbara Ann, Karen Sue, William Bryan, and Patrick Robert, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
There will be a service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at Corpus Christi Church in Willingboro.
Ruth asked for nothing but prayers and any remembrances be made as donations in her name to the Providence House of Burlington County, 950 S. Chester Ave., Suite A, Delran, NJ 08075, where she helped so many.
