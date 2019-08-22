|
|
Ruth Anne Fay, a longtime resident of Medford, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in Voorhees, N.J., at the age of 90.
She was born Jan. 15, 1929 in Irvington, N.J. to Anna and Herman Bokerman. She grew up in Newark, N.J. with her parents, she had no siblings.
She graduated high school in Newark in 1947, and in 1953 Ruth graduated from the College of Saint Elizabeth's in Morristown, N.J.
From 1953-2014, she was married to her husband, Bernard Fay, who preceded her in death. Ruth and Bernard previously resided in Midland, Mich.
Ruth is survived by her four daughters, Anne Hodgins (Mark), Mary Pat Lutz (George), Maureen O'Brien and Lisa Boblenz (Rick). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Heather Busch, Angela Yuzefovich, Devin Lutz, Brianna Zeterlu, Kyle and Ryan Lutz, and Matthew Boblenz, and two great-grandchildren, Bella Busch and Sophie Yuzefovich.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend a visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Mathis Funeral Home in Medford, N.J. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Ruth's name to the Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053, to the Alzheimer's Foundation, or the , Central NJ Chapter, 12 Roszel Rd., Suite C 203, Princeton, NJ 08540.
Mathis Funeral Home,
Medford
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 22, 2019