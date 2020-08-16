Ruth Cottle

She had a passion for teaching and taught for many years with the Camden Board of Education. If not teaching kids at school she was expanding the minds of her grandkids, nieces, and nephews. Since childhood, you could always find her spending her summers down the shore in Ventnor, where she loved to swim, soak up some sun, and just enjoy her surroundings. She had a thing for Boxers; she stuck with the same name, Gretchen 1,2,3,4. Her kids always came first, Ruth did for herself only after all their needs were met. She could bake with the rest of them; probably because she had a sweet tooth. She enjoyed sharing her love of baking with the rest of her family. In the end she found her real calling as a grandmother: spoiler in chief.



She is survived by her sons, Jonathan (Tammy) and Jason (Sheila); five grandchildren, Christian, Ethan, Brandon, Jason, and Nicholas; and her siblings, Thomas Bailey (Sharon), Debbie Graff (Kerry), and Michael Bailey (Cindy).



Come celebrate 69 great years from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Harbor Baptist Church, Hainesport, N.J., with service immediately following. Interment private.



Sweeney Funeral Home,



Riverside



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store