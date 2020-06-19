Ruth Davis Meredith of Chatsworth, N.J., age 86 years, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at home.



She was a native of Browns Mills, formerly of Cherry Hill and resident of Chatsworth for the past 22 years.



Along with her husband, Jake, she was the former co-owner of Meredith Bus Company, Cherry Hill. She was a former member of the Glenwood Methodist Church.



Ruth was a people person and loved being with her many friends, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was the beloved wife of Jacob, dear mother of Mark Meredith, M.D. and wife, Amy, Debra Meredith and husband, Ronald Conover, Sandra Roth, and Jacklyn Batchler and husband, Paul, grandmother of 11 and great grandmother of 15.



There will be a viewing for Ruth from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday with social distancing at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough, where her funeral service will be held at noon. Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Borough.



