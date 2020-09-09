1/
Ruth E. Blum
Ruth E. Blum of Palmyra passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020. She was 98.

Ruth was a member of Calvary Presbyterian Church in Riverton. She volunteered at the hospital, was an avid quilter and loved to garden.

Ruth his survived by her children, Raymond M. (Ruthann) and Robert J. (Linda), her grandchildren, Robin Scalone, Suzanne L. DeFrank, Andrea L. Komoroski, Meredith L. Lodeski, and great-grandchildren, Mia, Marrin, Aiden, Dylan, Noah, Riley, Kaylin, Trenton and Kellan.

Services and interment at Forest Hills Cemetery will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

112 Broad St.

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
