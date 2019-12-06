|
Ruth E. Clegg of Willingboro, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. She was 77.
She was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to the late Robert Jacob and Rose Marie (Oberholtzer) Bensel. Ruth was a longtime member of Grace Independent Baptist Church in Langhorne, Pa. and was involved in various Ladies' Ministries there before her health failed.
She enjoyed music, crafts, and tv. Ruth loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. She will be missed.
Ruth was preceded in death by her sister, Barbara Wood (Doug).
She is survived by her husband, Charles Clegg; children, Crystal Snow (Barry), Carl Clegg (Erin), and Curtis Clegg (Charlene); grandchildren, Jacob Snow, Ben Snow, Emerson Clegg, Shaughnessy Clegg, and Bowi Clegg; her aunt, Dorothy McLean; and many loving cousins, a niece and nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at Grace Independent Baptist Church, 911 Durham Rd., Langhorne, PA 19047, where her funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Grace Independent Baptist Church.
