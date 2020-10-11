Ruth passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in her home. She was 81.



She was retired from Wells Fargo as a branch manager after over 20 years of service. She also worked part time in the jewelry department with Sears. Anyone that knew Ruth knew that she loved bling and she enjoyed her time at Sears selling jewelry.



Ruth was a resident of Leisuretowne in Southampton, N.J., where she enjoyed her summers at the Laurel Hall pool. She also was an active member of the Curtin Callers Club, which she loved. Ruth spoke of the many friendships she made at Leisuretowne and how she loved living there.



Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Nick Lupex, her parents, Henry and Charlotte Orr, and her brother, Henry.



She leaves to mourn her family: Rodney Lupex (Darlene) of Ruskin, Fla., her two grandchildren, Grayson and Chase, and a host of relatives and friends.



The family is grateful for your outpouring of love. Ruth had many friends and Rod has been overwhelmed with all the love and prayers from everyone.



A memorial service is planned for the future and will be announced at a later date.



