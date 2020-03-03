|
Ruth E. Parker of Berlin, N.J. passed away with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees. She was 85.
She was born in Upper Freehold on Nov. 19, 1934 and grew up in Sykesville. Ruth met her husband, Jerry, shortly after high school and the couple married in 1955.
She worked as a bus driver for the Springfield Township School Systems for 36 years until her retirement. Ruth also dedicated her time working for the township alongside her husband when he served as the Chief of Police. She did many jobs and enjoyed giving back to her community.
In her later years, Ruth enjoyed spending time with her great-grandchildren, doing puzzles and loved to play Bingo.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edith Hopkins, and by her husband of 62 years, Gerald "Jerry" Parker.
She leaves behind her daughter, Joanne Parker of Berlin; her granddaughter, Tara Cestare and husband, Vincent, of Berlin; three great- grandchildren, Dakotah, Miranda and Makayla Cestare, all of Berlin; her sister, Doris Hopkins of Southampton; along with several nieces, nephews and other extended family members.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, March 6, at the Tilghman Funeral Home, 52 Main St., New Egypt, NJ 08533. The funeral service and inurnment for Ruth will be held at a later date. Please check back for updated dates and times.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ruth's name to The COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134.
