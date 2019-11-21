Home

POWERED BY

Services
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
(856) 779-7900
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Givnish Funeral Home of Maple Shade
600 East Main Street
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Powers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth E. Powers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth E. Powers Obituary
Ruth E. (Basye) Powers, formerly of Mount Holly, N.J. and Piedmont, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Ruth was 88.

She was the beloved mother of Elizabeth Murphy, Carlita Freni (late Vincent), Margaret Terry (Mark Machusak), and Carlton F. "Frank" Malcomb Jr.; the cherished grandmother of Geneifer Bianchi (Brad), Jared Hawthorne (Elena), Kate Freni, Nick Freni (Sara), and Ashley Terry; great grandmother of Nizhoni Hawthorne, Wyatt Bianchi, Jayden Hawthorne, Emma Hawthorne, Vivien O'Connell, Vincent Freni, and Isabella Davis; and the dear sister of Ronald Basye (Shirley), David Basye (Wanda) and the late Bernice Lam.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 East Main St., where a service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the , www.stroke.org.

To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Givnish of Maple Shade

www.givnish.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -