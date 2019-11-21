|
|
Ruth E. (Basye) Powers, formerly of Mount Holly, N.J. and Piedmont, W.Va., passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. Ruth was 88.
She was the beloved mother of Elizabeth Murphy, Carlita Freni (late Vincent), Margaret Terry (Mark Machusak), and Carlton F. "Frank" Malcomb Jr.; the cherished grandmother of Geneifer Bianchi (Brad), Jared Hawthorne (Elena), Kate Freni, Nick Freni (Sara), and Ashley Terry; great grandmother of Nizhoni Hawthorne, Wyatt Bianchi, Jayden Hawthorne, Emma Hawthorne, Vivien O'Connell, Vincent Freni, and Isabella Davis; and the dear sister of Ronald Basye (Shirley), David Basye (Wanda) and the late Bernice Lam.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 East Main St., where a service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park, Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the , www.stroke.org.
