Ruth Elaine Sutterley
Ruth Elaine Sutterley of Malvern, Pa., formerly of Willingboro, N.J., passed away peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Sunrise of Paoli in Malvern. She was 91.

Born in Trenton, N.J. and raised in Morrisville, Pa., Mrs. Sutterley lived in Willingboro for over 50 years before moving to Malvern two and a half years ago. 

Ruth was a graduate of Morrisville High School and had been a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Willingboro. Along with her husband, George, Ruth was involved in the church as a Sunday School Teacher and was active in her support of the Cub Scouts and Little League.

She loved arts and crafts as well as painting and drawing. An avid reader, she enjoyed watching professional ice skating and, along with her late husband, going to Broadway musicals and plays. Ruth enjoyed live music, gardening and had a love of the beach, rooted in her family trips to Wildwood as a child; a tradition she continued for many years.

Daughter of the late William and Lillian (Mohr) Edwards, wife of the late George H. Sutterley III, and mother of George H. Sutterley IV, she is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law, Robert G. and Maria Sutterley of Devon, Pa., her sister and brother-in-law, Marylou and Norm Marrazzo of Morrisville, her brother and sister-in-law, William and Jane Edwards of Washington Crossing, Pa., and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at the Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. The Rev. Wendy Bellis, Pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow at Morrisville Cemetery. Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Sutterley's name may be made to the Leukemia Society (donate.lls.org).

J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,

Morrisville, Pa.

www.hooperfuneralchapel.com




Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
