Ruth Eleanor Reynolds Johnson was born Oct. 25, 1925, in Schenectady, N.Y., at Ellis Hospital. She graduated in June 1943 from Hawley High School in Northeastern Pennsylvania. She completed her undergraduate degree in Education from State Teacher's College at Albany, N.Y., (now SUNYA), graduating with honors. She was hired to teach high school English and History in Sullivan County, N.Y. She taught at Eldred Central High from 1947 until 1951.
Ruth married Earle W. Johnson Jr. on Oct. 14, 1950, in Hawley, Pa. After a brief honeymoon in Quebec, she returned to complete her year of teaching. In June or July of 1951, she joined her Airman husband in Albany, Ga. Earle was called to active duty for the Korean Conflict. In 1952, Ruth and Earle returned to New Jersey to set up housekeeping. They bought their home in the Village of Rancocas in 1953 and still own that house!
She taught for a year or so in the Medford School system. Then she became a full-time mother in 1955 with the birth of their only child, Carol Lynne. She was an occasional substitute teacher for the county school system.
In 1960, she enrolled at Drexel University for her Master in Library Science. With all the unusual trials of family and Earle's unit being activated in Aug. 1961 until Aug. 1962. Finally, she graduated from Drexel in June 1963 and became a permanent employee of the Burlington County Library as a children's librarian. Ruth saw a need for libraries to be closer to the schools so she helped the county schools establish their own libraries, including all levels from preschool up to the new Burlington County College in Pemberton. Some of her other involvements were the story hours, puppet shows, and summer reading programs. She retired from the Burlington County Library in 1991.
She took on the budding First Presbyterian Church library in the 1960's. Also, she was involved with the United Presbyterian Women's Circles and other church activities.
She loved to travel and visit with family and friends. She learned chair caning and tatting, plus she learned how to swim, once she and Earle installed a pool at their home! She enjoyed knitting, sewing and learning more about everything. They enjoyed many Elderhostel's from Cape May, N.J., to the Canadian Rockies via train, and Hawaii via cruise ship, attending over 50 different classes.
She and Earle joined the VanZandt Society and enjoyed the group's reunions throughout the U.S. Also, her father's family has had yearly reunions in the Ithaca, N.Y., area since the late 1880's, she gathered with them as a young girl and as a retired lady.
She learned to love "flat and sandy" New Jersey. Ruth supported the historic Rancocas Village in many ways. She volunteered to serve or prepare food for the ham suppers, and participated in the town's house tours. She organized programs for the Civic and Historic groups, and contributed to the villages' cookbooks.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lynne Schneider (Don) of Aspers, Pa.; a grandson Chris of Sterling, Va.; granddaughter, Ruby L. Asper (Tyler) of Aspers, Pa.; and a great-granddaughter, Alaina; five nieces and one nephew and many great nieces and great nephews, plus the great, great nieces and great, great nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for contributions in Ruth's name to either First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Holly, 125 Garden St., Mt. Holly, NJ 08060 or Rancocas Civic Association, P.O. Box 101, Rancocas, NJ 08073.
Services will be held Tuesday, Aug. 13, at First Presbyterian Church, calling begins at 10 a.m. with a service at 11a.m. and luncheon to follow.
Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 11, 2019