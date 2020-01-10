|
|
Ruth Elizabeth (George) Dunn went to be with her Lord peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was 90.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James, her son, Michael, her sister, Audrey George, and her daughter-in-law, Joanne.
Daughter of the late Arthur and Selena (Brodbeck) George, she was born in Philadelphia, Pa. on June 1, 1929. After marriage, she resided in Mayfair, Pa., then moved to Cinnaminson, N.J. in 1957.
She was the loving mother of Jim Jr. (Candie), Lynne Friedman (Stu), Dan (the late Joanne), the late Michael (Darlene), and Kevin (Donna), and grandmother to 10 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. Ruth will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Relatives and friends may call from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Easton Bible Church, 2407 Fostertown Rd., Hainesport, NJ 08036, where the service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, www.samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now.
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 10, 2020