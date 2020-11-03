Ruth Elsa Fryland passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 in Marlton, N.J. with her family by her side. She was 92.She was born in Aalborg, Denmark and had resided in New York state, California and Germany, before moving to South Jersey.Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Jorgen Fryland. They had been married for 64 years.She is survived by her sons, Henrik, Lars and his wife, Paula, Chris, and Eric and his wife, Brenda, 10 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and dear family friends, Edward and Bente Bladt.The family will hold a visitation and memorial service at a future date. Please check the funeral home's web site below for updates.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wiley Christian Retirement Community in Marlton, N.J.Mount Laurel Home for Funerals