Mathis Funeral Home - Medford
371 Lakehurst Rd
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
(609) 893-4800
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford
371 Lakehurst Rd
Browns Mills, NJ 08015
Ruth G. Nuss

Ruth G. Nuss Obituary
Ruth G. Nuss of Browns Mills, N.J. passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at home. She was 81.

Born in Germany, she was a longtime resident of Browns Mills. In her spare time she liked to spend it with her grandchildren. Her hobbies were travel, cards and Word Finder. Ruth was retired from Deborah Heart & Lung Medical Center.

Ruth was preceded in death by her mother and father, Fritz and Ida Hedler, and her husband Herbert Nuss Sr.

She is survived by her son, Herbert Nuss Jr. (Shawna), her daughter, Nancy Nuss, and two grandchildren, Tyler Nuss and Jordan Bland.

A memorial service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Moore Funeral Home, 371 Lakehurst Rd., Browns Mills, NJ 08015, where the visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held privately.

Moore Funeral Home,

Browns Mills

www.moorefuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 31, 2019
