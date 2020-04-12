|
Ruth "Lois" (Higgins) Ghaul passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was 91.
Lois was born and grew up in Beverly City and went to high school in Burlington City, where she remained a longtime resident.
Lois spent many years running the jewelry department at King's Department Store and, later, enjoying long walks and concerts along the Burlington City Riverfront. In recent years, Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, reading and doing puzzles.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Ghaul, her brother, Robert Higgins, and her granddaughter, Crystal Selg.
She is survived by her caring children, Linda Edge (Royal) and Richard Ghaul (Patricia); grandchildren, Chaz Brewster (Annette), Genna Ghaul Johnson (Conrad), and Raymond Ghaul; great- grandsons, Zander Selg and Conrad Johnson V; her sister, Maryann Frederick; brother, William Higgins; many nieces and nephews; and her beloved granddog.
Due to current social distancing measures, Lois' interment at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Burlington, will be held privately.
Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 12, 2020