Ruth Jean VanSciver Obituary
Ruth Jean (Wallace) VanSciver of Burlington passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was 93.

Mrs. VanSciver was born in Riverside and had been a longtime Edgewater Park and Burlington Township resident. Ruth worked alongside her husband on the family farm in Edgewater Park, and had been a longtime congregant of the Easton Bible Church in Hainesport.

Mrs. VanSciver was the widow of Isaac "Ike" VanSciver, daughter of the late Clifton and Frances (David) Wallace, and sister of the late Mary Louise Wolf.

She is survived by her daughters, Nancy and her husband, Russ Minuto, and Yvonne and her husband, Dick Anderson. She was the proud grandmother of Michael Minuto (Sherine), Mark Minuto (Lizabeth), Lauren Fernholz (Rob), and Todd Anderson (Kim), and great grandmother of Jordan, Connor (Morgan), Riley, Emma, Austin, Caitlyn, Alyssa, Ryan, Alexandra, Matthew and Julia.

The VanSciver family will share their goodbye and take comfort in love's reunion privately.

As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Easton Bible Church, 2407 Fostertown Rd., Hainesport, NJ 08036, www.ebc.org.

To share a loving memory, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on July 18, 2019
