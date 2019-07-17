|
Ruth (Green) McGlory of Lumberton passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. She was 67.
Ruth was the beloved wife of Francis R.C.; the devoted mother of Hillary Cox and Joshua Cochran (Heather); the loving grandmother of Cody, Clayton, Michelle and Margaret; dear sister of Dolores, Paul (Barbara), Joanne Green and Dolly Orth (Bill); and dear sister-in-law of Gail Niessen (Michael). She is also survived by her nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Township, N.J., where her funeral service will begin at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's name may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 1528 Walnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19102.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 17, 2019