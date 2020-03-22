|
Ruth P. Morris (Pillsbury) of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Wednesday May 18, 2020 at Cooper Hospital, Camden. She was 91.
Born and raised in Trenton, she settled in Florence to raise her family.
She was a founder and teacher at the Florence United Methodist Church preschool for more than 40 years. Ruth was a faithful member of Florence United Methodist Church and was such a pillar in the community that she was honored on Sunday, May 21, 1989 with Ruth Morris Day.
In her free time she could be found reading, gardening, enjoying nature or tending to her cat.
Preceded in death by her husband of 35 years Dr. Harold Morris and brothers Duke Pillsbury and Bob (Joyce) Pillsbury, She is survived by her children: Jeffery (Josephine), Richard (Deanna) and Kathryn Tomasone, her grandchildren Nichole (Everett) Weldon and Alexandra Morris, and great grandchild Josephine Goghnour. She also leaves behind her sisters-in-law Elva Pillsbury and Lois Weaver as well as extended family and dear friends. She will also be missed by her beloved cat Lulu.
Funeral services will be held privately at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ruth's memory may be sent to the Florence United Methodist Church, 209 Broad St., Florence, NJ 08518 or the Parkinson's Foundation, 1359 Broadway, Suite 1509, NY, NY 10018. To offer condolences to the family please visit the website below.
Dennison Funeral Home
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 22, 2020