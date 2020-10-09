1/1
Rev. Ruth Propert Taenzer
Rev. Ruth Propert Taenzer, formerly of Willingboro and Cape May, N.J., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Voorhees, N.J. She was 84.

She resided at United Methodist Communities at Collingswood for the past seven years.

Following an early career in elementary school education, Ruth was ordained by the United Methodist Church in 1981. Pastor Ruth served churches in East Pennsauken, Franklinville, Plainville, Cinnaminson, Delran and Millville.

While deeply devoted to her own faith, Pastor Ruth was much admired for celebrating the divine spirit in all of God's children, regardless of gender, race, religion or station in life. Indelibly, her boundless energy, her loving warmth, care and selfless devotion enhanced the lives of her dear family, her students and parishioners.

She was the beloved mother of Laura Aberant (Kevin), grandmother of Elizabeth and Catherine, dear sister of William J. (Judy), Thomas P. and James E. Propert (Sue), former wife of Uri H. Taenzer (Marlena), and daughter of the late Rev. George R. and Edith S. Propert.

Ruth's family would like to thank the staff at UMC Collingswood for the compassionate care they provided during the last years of her life.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, graveside services will be held privately at Bethel Cemetery in Hurffville, N.J.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UMC Collingswood online at www.umcommunities.org/foundation/donate or to Samaritan Hospice, www.samaritannj.org/giving/donate-now

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

Lewis Funeral Home,

Moorestown

lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
