Ruth R. Hancock

Ruth R. Hancock Obituary
Ruth R. Hancock of Southampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at her home. She was 95.

Born in Mount Holly, Ruth was a lifelong area resident. She was a member of Southampton Historical Society and the Burlington County Farm Bureau Women's Club.

Ruth loved playing cards, going to the casino, and she loved to travel. She especially enjoyed socializing and loved to spend time with her family and friends.

The wife of the late H. Edward Hancock, and the grandmother of the late Eddie, she is survived by three children: her son, John E. Hancock of Southampton, daughter, Patricia M. Bruni (Joe) of Surf City, N.J., and daughter, Sally Hancock- Crosby (Mark) of Live Oaks, Fla.; five grandchildren: Heath Harrison Hancock, Joseph L. Bruni Jr. (Kathryn), Christina Bruni, Joshua Hancock- Crosby, and James Hancock-Crosby; and six great-grandchildren: Olivia, Eliana, Ava, Sylvia, Emilia, and Ruby. She is also survived by a brother, James Abrams, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly, where friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Park View Cemetery in the Historic Medford Village.

Contributions in her name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 11, 2020
