|
|
Ruthe A. (Grega) Martz of Columbus passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. She was 78.
She was the beloved wife of Bruce, the devoted mother of Kirsten Martz-Cox, Daryl D'Angelo (John) and Brett Martz (Meagan), and the loving grandmother of Jordan, Jenna, Carly, Mackenzie, and Blake.
Ruthe taught Art and Enrichment at Columbus Elementary School.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Township, N.J., where her funeral service will begin at 3 p.m.
Ruthe, as you may know, did not like flowers. The family asks for no flowers but that donations be made in Ruthe's name to the Homeward Bound Pet Adoption, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012, or to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034.
Egizi Funeral Home,
Washington Township, N.J.
www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 16, 2020