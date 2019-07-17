|
|
Ryan M. Atkinson of Beverly, N.J. passed away Monday, July 15, 2019. He was 43.
Ryan is survived by his loving wife, Stacey (Wasta), and his children, Gus and Edie. He is also survived by his parents, Leslie and Francie Atkinson of Cinnaminson; his brother and sister-in-law, Scott and Andrea Atkinson, and nieces, Fiona and Meredith, all of Dayton, Ohio; his mother-in-law, Linda Wasta of Pittston, Pa.; and by a host of family and friends in South Jersey and beyond.
Ryan was a devoted husband and father, involved in all aspects of his children's lives, including coaching soccer, helping with Cub Scouts, and teaching and supporting them in their music, theater, school programs, and other activities. Ryan and Stacey enjoyed many great years together and loved camping with friends and family, going to music festivals and concerts, and just spending time with each other, their kids, and many, many friends.
Ryan went to Cinnaminson schools and worked for Power Equipment Company in Moorestown. A kind-hearted and generous person, he was always one to lend a hand, and will be missed and remembered by all who had the honor to meet him.
The family will be hosting an open house gathering for all friends and family from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday night, July 19, at Sweetwater Bar & Grill, 10 Rt. 130 North, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in Ryan's name to the .
Published in Burlington County Times on July 17, 2019