God, in His infinite wisdom peaceful called Sabrina Shanta Johnson "Shant". She was born on Dec 21, 1970 to Freddie James Johnson Sr. & Louise Parker.
Sabrina was born in Camden, N.J. but later moved to Willingboro with her mother, step-father Allen Parker and siblings.
She graduated from BCIT Westech in 89'.
Shant worked at different companies handling payroll and accounts receivable.
She was known for her numbers and great memory.
Sabrina leaves a legacy of love and cherished memories for her mother, Louise Parker; daughter Sionee Williams; two sons, Latney Williams and Jaelen Johnson; two brothers Patrick Johnson and Allen Parker; two sisters Shelly Bradley and Alice Potts; ex-mother-in-law Frances Williams; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles; and a few special friends.
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 19, 2020