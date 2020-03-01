Home

Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Chadwick Funeral Home
154 Webster
Riverside, NJ 08075
Sally A. Caputo

Sally A. Caputo Obituary
Sally A. Caputo passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 83.

Born in Philadelphia, Sally was a resident of Cinnaminson, formerly of Delanco.

She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Caputo; devoted mother of Donald E. Fowkes (Missy Horton), Gerald V. Fowkes (Lee), Stephen W. Fowkes (Virginia), and John T. Fowkes; mother-in-law of the late Judith Fowkes; loving grandmother of Kevin, Christine, Jinnie, Sarah, Mary, Stephen Jr., and the late Richard. Sally also is survived by numerous great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sally's viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Monument Cemetery, Beverly.

Chadwick Memorial Home,

154 Webster St.

Riverside

chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
