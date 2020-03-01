|
|
Sally A. Caputo passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was 83.
Born in Philadelphia, Sally was a resident of Cinnaminson, formerly of Delanco.
She was the beloved wife of the late Samuel Caputo; devoted mother of Donald E. Fowkes (Missy Horton), Gerald V. Fowkes (Lee), Stephen W. Fowkes (Virginia), and John T. Fowkes; mother-in-law of the late Judith Fowkes; loving grandmother of Kevin, Christine, Jinnie, Sarah, Mary, Stephen Jr., and the late Richard. Sally also is survived by numerous great grandchildren, and four great great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Sally's viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, at the Chadwick Memorial Home, 154 Webster St., Riverside, followed by her service at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Monument Cemetery, Beverly.
Chadwick Memorial Home,
154 Webster St.
Riverside
chadwickmemorialhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020