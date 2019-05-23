|
Sally A. Shields of Newton Falls, Ohio passed Monday, May 20, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley Nursing Facility in Howland, Ohio. She was 85.
She was born Jan. 5, 1934 in Binghamton, N.Y., the daughter of Fred and Mildred (Snickal) Ward.
Sally was employed as an order processing supervisor for McGraw-Hill book publishers, retiring after 34 years of service. Although working full time, Sally along with her mother-in-law, Willa, were able to care for a busy active household of six children.
After retirement, Sally and her sister, Margaret Walsh, enjoyed their retirement years in their shared home in Marco Island, Fla.
As an avid reader, Sally had read over 8,000 books, most recently using her Kindle. She enjoyed cross stitching and lavishing attention on her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memories of Sally will be carried on by her family: her children, Mary (Joe), Bill, Patrick, Jerry (Darlene), Teresa (Carey) and Michele; her grandchildren, Joey III (Jessica), Eileen, Patricia, Brianna, Haley, Jonathon, Colton, Justin (Coty), Laura (Ben), Rebecca (Neal), Raymond and Bryan; and her great grandchildren, Joey IV, Owen, Toddy, and Darcy.
Preceding Sally in death was her husband, Gerald Shields Sr., her grandson, Matthew, and her great granddaughter, Caitlin.
The visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at the Koschek and Porter Funeral Directors, 1115 Hornberger Ave., Roebling, N.J., with a service to follow at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Assumption Cemetery, Roebling.
The family requests that memorial tributes may be made in memory of Sally to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, , or to The Children's Tumor Foundation at www.ctf.org.
