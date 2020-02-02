|
Sally Ann Drummond was a devoted wife, loving mother, and the perfect grandmother.
She was born in New Jersey and moved to Salisbury, Maryland, where she spent her girlhood years until returning with her family to live in Riverside in high school. She met her husband, the late Gerald P. Drummond, at a soda shop in Delanco in 1958.
She and Jerry married and settled down in Delanco. They never left each other's side until his death in 1998. Their 38-year marriage was blessed by a son, Thaddeus (Tad). Sally was the beloved mother of Tad, daughter-in-law, Natalie, and very proud grandmother of Paige and Aiden.
A long-time Delanco resident, Sally was a familiar face at the Delanco Savings and Loan where she worked as a teller and later Board Secretary until her retirement in 2001. Everyone who banked at the DS&L knew Sally.
Sally loved cats, and the occasional stray could do no better than to find its way to her doorstep where she found homes for all of them. Her most cherished over the years were her cats, Ming, littermates, Ying and Yang, and later Atticus, Gray, and Willamena. Her late husband, Jerry, was a Captain of Detectives with the Burlington County Prosecutors Office at the time of his death in 1998. Not surprisingly, Sally admired and respected the law enforcement community. She made donations to Delanco Township for the purchase of the police department's first in-car camera system and an AED defibrillator. She also donated to Burlington County so the Prosecutor's Office could purchase safety equipment. She wanted to do whatever she could to help ensure that police officers were safe.
Sally was the youngest of ten children of the Christian family. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, James and Rosella Christian, as well as her brothers, William, James, John, and Robert, and sisters, Patricia, Rosemary, and Marie. She is survived by her brother, Norman Christian, and her sister, Joan Christian.
Come celebrate 82 great years from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. at Jesus the Good Shepherd, St. Peter's Church, Riverside. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cape Atlantic C.A.T.S. (capeatlanticcats.com).
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 2, 2020