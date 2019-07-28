|
|
Sally Lou (Lincoln) Casanave of Tamarac, Fla., formerly of Torrance, Calif., passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, having suffered a heart attack the week before.
She was born Sept. 20, 1940 in Mount Holly, N.J. to William and Ethel (Murphy) Lincoln.
Sally was known as a free spirit who loved to laugh and to spend time with her family and friends. She thrived in many fulfilling sales and marketing jobs throughout her long, successful career.
She is survived by her two sons, Curt Craft (Angela Rose) of Garden Grove, Calif. and Lee Craft of La Mesa, Calif.; her three grandchildren, Christopher, Madeline and Marissa Craft; two great grandchildren, Cameron and Noah; her stepdaughter, Ondine Casanave-Fortune; and step-grandchildren, Marcela and Miles Fortune. Sally also leaves two sisters, Charlotte (Lincoln) Vermehren and Betty (Lincoln) Shemo, and three brothers, Bob, Ted and Wayne Lincoln.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Don Casanave, her sister, Lois (Lincoln) McArdle, and brothers, Nelson, William, Fred and John Lincoln.
Sally's friends and neighbors gathered in her memory at her home in Florida and a Celebration of Life is being planned in early September for her family and friends in California.
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019