Retired Sgt. Major, Deacon Sampson Cunningham of Browns Mills, N.J. passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020. He was 81.
Life Celebration services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at The St. Mark Baptist Church, 545 Lakehurst Road, Browns Mills, N.J., where family and friends may view from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, monetary gifts will be donated to Samaritan Hospice.
T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, Burlington
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 8, 2020