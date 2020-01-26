|
Samuel A. Wargny of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed away in his home on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was 89.
While Sam was born and raised in Palmyra, he lived most of his life and raised his family in Riverton, eventually moving to Cinnaminson in his retirement. Sam proudly served in Korea during the Korean War, holding the rank of Sergeant.
After completing his service and earning a degree from Temple, he went on to have a long career in banking, retiring as an Executive Vice-President.
Sam was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary Jane (Horner), whom he met in the high school band at Palmyra High School. He also was preceded in death by his brother, Jay Wargny, and grandchildren, Thomas Wargny and John Wargny.
Sam's love of music was an integral part of his life. He played saxophone in the army boot camp band prior to being deployed to Korea, sang in the Calvary Presbyterian Church choir for most of his life, and directed the Sunday school music program for many years. He and Mary Jane loved all types of music and especially came to enjoy Gospel music, often traveling to see their favorite group, the Gaither Vocal band. Sam was a lifelong member of Calvary and proud of his membership on the "Cradle Roll." He was very involved with the church, serving on various organizations including Session, Elders, and Deacons.
Sam had a wonderfully funny and often sarcastic sense of humor. He enjoyed socializing and often visited friends, bringing treats from L&M bakery, where he was affectionately known as "Pop-Pop." Sam spent many enjoyable hours at the river, and especially loved Wednesday night sailboat races. A highlight for him was sailing on a working windjammer cruise with his boyhood friend, George Hall.
A skilled carpenter, Sam often worked weekends painting houses and doing light carpentry work. He also enjoyed woodworking and created many pieces that he gave to his family and friends.
Sam loved being surrounded by his family. He is survived by his children, Brad Wargny (Lanie), Karin Adkins (Howard), Helen Mack (Jeff) and Doug Wargny (Jennifer), his grandchildren, Jason, Laura, Brandi, Nicole, Kristen, Tim, Ken, Sean, Sarah, and Samantha, as well as 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Lyn Wargny and Joan Horner, many nieces, nephews and cousins, and longtime family friends, Phyllis Johnson and Nancy Dolde.
His memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at Calvary Presbyterian Church, Riverton, where the visitation will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will take place immediately following the service in the church's Memorial Garden.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Sam's name to Calvary Presbyterian Church, 300 4th St., Riverton, NJ 08077.
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
112 Broad St.
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 26, 2020