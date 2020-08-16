Samuel Coles Roberts of Medford passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. He was 94.
Born in Mount Laurel, he was the son of the late Emmor and Marion (Coles) Roberts, and the husband of the late Virginia (Perry) Roberts.
He had resided in Medford Leas since 2010, moving there from Southampton, where he resided since 1936.
Known best for Jersey Jerry Apples, Coles was a fruit-grower who owned and operated Roberts Orchards in Southampton. He was a member of the Medford-Vincentown Rotary Club since 1950, where he served as Past President, VP, Director, Gov. Rep and was a Paul Harris Fellow with 50 years of perfect attendance.
He was a member of the Moorestown Monthly Meeting, and a curator for the NJ Museum of Agriculture in New Brunswick, N.J., and Past President of Flying Farmers of NJ. He was a member of the Jersey Jerry Hunting Club, the B.C. Farm Fair Board, and the Jersey Fruit Coop. He served on the Southampton Twp. Planning Board and the Trustees and Building Committee of Medford Leas as well as the Kirby's Mill Restoration Committee. Coles was a Toast Master and well known for his Public Presentations, his film "From Blossom to Bite" and of course his homemade ice cream.
He loved history and genealogy, but his greatest passion was people.
He was the beloved father of Sidney Lee Roberts and his wife, Carol, of Southampton, and loving grandfather of Kathryn Swogger (Thomas) of Vincentown, Deborah Bonhomme (Jesse) of Southampton, Brian Roberts (Jamie) of Williamstown, Jennifer Roberts, and Philip Roberts (Melinda), all of Southampton; great grandfather of nine, and beloved friend of Virginia Tazzi.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Rd., Medford, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Moorestown Friends Cemetery. Additionally, the funeral service at 10 a.m. may be viewed virtually at http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/34947
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations to the Medford-Vincentown Rotary Foundation, P.O. Box 365, Medford, NJ 08055. Include "The Coles Roberts Humanitarian Scholarship" on the memo line.
For some of Coles' presentations, search YouTube for "Coles Roberts."
