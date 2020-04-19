|
Samuel Curlis of Southampton passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at home. He was 79.
Born in Mount Holly, he was the son of the late Samuel and Laura Curlis. Sam was a lifelong resident of Southampton.
Sam served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1965. He worked as a delivery truck driver delivering milk, bread, and snacks. From there he started working for the Department of Transportation and worked there until he retired.
Sam was an avid bowler, bowling on many leagues over the years. He also enjoyed baseball, and tinkering in the yard.
Survived by his wife of 55 years, Gayle (Lemmon), Sam also is survived by his sister, Bettie Wells and her husband, Edward, of Lawrenceville, N.J., his brothers and sisters-in-laws, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was the brother of the late Sandy Curlis.
Due to the current COVID situation, services and burial will at a future date.
Contributions in Sam's memory may be made to the Hampton Lakes Emergency Squad, 4 Holly Blvd., Southampton, NJ 08088.
