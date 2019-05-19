|
|
Mr. Samuel H. Hynson of Browns Mills, N.J. departed this life Monday, May 13, 2019, in his home with his wife and family by his side to go to his heavenly home. He was 88.
Samuel was the beloved husband of Bonnie J. Hynson, father to Samuel A. Hynson, step-father to Frederick Levasseur and Benjamin Levasseur, and adopted father to Steven Reyes and William Bragg. He was the grandfather of nine and great grandfather of eight.
Samuel Hynson served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. For many years, Sam was a jazz musician and played with Count Basie and other big bands. He worked various jobs throughout his life and fully retired at the age of 80.
His remains will be cremated and services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at The United Methodist Church, 6 Hanover Street, Pemberton, N.J. A celebration of his life will follow the service at Wesley Hall, also known as the 449 Club, 6 Pemberton St., Pemberton.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019