Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alloway Funeral Home, Inc - Merchantville
315 E. Maple Avenue
Merchantville, NJ 08109
856-663-9085
For more information about
Samuel Hynson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
The United Methodist Church
6 Hanover Street
Pemberton, NJ
View Map
Celebration of Life
Following Services
The United Methodist Church
6 Hanover Street,
Pemberton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Hynson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel H. Hynson


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Samuel H. Hynson Obituary
Mr. Samuel H. Hynson of Browns Mills, N.J. departed this life Monday, May 13, 2019, in his home with his wife and family by his side to go to his heavenly home. He was 88.

Samuel was the beloved husband of Bonnie J. Hynson, father to Samuel A. Hynson, step-father to Frederick Levasseur and Benjamin Levasseur, and adopted father to Steven Reyes and William Bragg. He was the grandfather of nine and great grandfather of eight.

Samuel Hynson served in the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army during the Korean War. For many years, Sam was a jazz musician and played with Count Basie and other big bands. He worked various jobs throughout his life and fully retired at the age of 80.

His remains will be cremated and services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 1, at The United Methodist Church, 6 Hanover Street, Pemberton, N.J. A celebration of his life will follow the service at Wesley Hall, also known as the 449 Club, 6 Pemberton St., Pemberton.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now