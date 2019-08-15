|
Samuel Haines Jr., age 89 years, of Pemberton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice, Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly after a long illness.
Sam was a lifelong resident of Pemberton and was a retired truck driver for K&M Trucking Co., Jobstown. He was a member of the Teamster's Union Local # 676, Grace Episcopal Church of Pemberton and the Eden-Stanley American Legion Post # 294, Pemberton for 51 years.
Beloved husband of Ethel (Harker) Haines for 69 years, dear father of Joseph S. Haines and wife, Bonnie, of Pemberton Borough, devoted grandfather of Jason Haines and wife, Ericka, and Kenneth Haines, great grandfather of five and great great grandfather of one.
Graveside service and burial will be private at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Egbert St., Pemberton Borough.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Goodwill Fire Co. # 1, 200 Hanover St., Pemberton, NJ 08068.
