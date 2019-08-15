Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel Haines Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Samuel Haines Jr. Obituary
Samuel Haines Jr., age 89 years, of Pemberton, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice, Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly after a long illness.

Sam was a lifelong resident of Pemberton and was a retired truck driver for K&M Trucking Co., Jobstown. He was a member of the Teamster's Union Local # 676, Grace Episcopal Church of Pemberton and the Eden-Stanley American Legion Post # 294, Pemberton for 51 years.

Beloved husband of Ethel (Harker) Haines for 69 years, dear father of Joseph S. Haines and wife, Bonnie, of Pemberton Borough, devoted grandfather of Jason Haines and wife, Ericka, and Kenneth Haines, great grandfather of five and great great grandfather of one.

Graveside service and burial will be private at Odd Fellows Cemetery, Egbert St., Pemberton Borough.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Goodwill Fire Co. # 1, 200 Hanover St., Pemberton, NJ 08068.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

31 Elizabeth St.,

Pemberton Borough

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Samuel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now