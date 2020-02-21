Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Samuel J. Gladwell Obituary
Samuel J. Gladwell, "Bo," passed away suddenly on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

He was the beloved husband of Kimberly "Kim" Sullivan-Gladwell, the son of the late Joan Mullaney, and son-in-law of Albert and Elizabeth "Betty" Sullivan. He is survived by Special Kiddos, Brandon and Alexandra Nilsen, and was the loving brother of Timothy Gladwell, Frank LaBianco and Charlotte Rose Arana (Cesar), brother-in-law of Marianne and Tom Farbar, Donna and John Karlesky, and Kelley and Gary Polizzi, and the loving uncle of Kayla, Valeria, Nicole, Christian, Gabriella, and Antonio.

"Bo" was a laborer of Local 77 in Ewing, N.J. for over 20 years. He loved the Minnesota Vikings, music, watching NASCAR and singing.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, at Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington, NJ 08016, followed by his memorial service at 7 p.m.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 21, 2020
