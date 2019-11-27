|
Samuel J. "Bud" Johnson Jr. passed away Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital in Newtown, Pa., surrounded by his loving family. He was 92.
Born in West Newton, Pa., he learned to work on cars and trucks at an early age, and was a veteran of World War II, where he served in Italy with the U.S. Army as Staff Sergeant from 1945-1946.
He later married in 1951 and shortly thereafter he moved to Levittown, then settled in Burlington, N.J. to raise their family. He worked at U.S. Steel for 36 years, first as a machinist and later as a foreman until his retirement.
He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Willingboro for nearly 50 years, and was loved dearly by all who knew him.
Samuel "Bud" was a beloved father and grandfather, a devout Philadelphia Phillies fan, little league baseball coach, enjoyed bowling and golf, was an avid reader of history, biographies and the Bible, and loved to spend time with his family.
Preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Betty Lou (Couchenour) Johnson; his parents, Samuel James Johnson Sr. and Agnes Hanna Watkins; his brothers and sisters, Mina, Ruth, Robert, Walter, Earl and Lois Ann; his granddaughter, Abigail; and his son-in-law, Dwight Johnson.
He is survived by his children, Cindy Johnson, Deborah Beach (Douglas), Samuel Johnson (Lori), William Johnson (Amalia) and Todd Johnson (Pamela); his sister, Joye Flannigan (Henry); his nine grandchildren, Allan, Eric, Robertson (Kelsey), Melinda, Ashley, Maria, Gregory (Shayna), Brian and Brett; and his great grandchild, Benjamin.
A private service will be held on Friday Nov. 29th at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home 260 Bellevue Ave, Penndel Pa. 19047. Interment will follow at Rosedale Memorial Park.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
